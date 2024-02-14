Archaeologists to explore rock paintings between Mesolithic period and early historic period

According to Dr. Satyanarayana, there were a good number of rock paintings executed in red ochre colour representing humped and humpless bulls and stick-type and human figures of the Mesolithic period (around 8500 BCE).

Hyderabad: A group of archaeologists have launched further exploration of a series of rock paintings ranging in date between the Mesolithic period and early historic period (8500 BCE-2nd century CE), which were reported on the outskirts of Hyderabad in 2017 by Dr. Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana.

Accompanied by Md. Naseeruddin and Ahobilam Karunakar, Pleach India CEO and Archaeologist Dr. E Sivanagireddy visited Yadaram village in Shameerpet mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday and reexamined the paintings on two huge boulders of the third tier of the four-tiered boulder hill called as ‘Pedda Antharalagutta’ located towards the east of the village.

The paintings also represent a type of bull seen with bones inside the body of a bull, silhouetted human figures of the Neolithic period (4000-2000 BCE), geometrical designs with perfect angles within the precision of the iron age (1000 BCE) and three sets of couples engaged in erotic postures, a press release said.

Dr. Sivanagireddy said the art forms denote the lifestyle of the prehistoric people and reflect their inner urge to express their experiences and exposure to the environment and ecology.

The paintings also reveal the artistic skills of the people who stayed in these rock shelters between 8500 BCE and 2nd century CE.

The locality could be developed as an archaeological tourism circuit covering the other rock art sites located within the vicinity of the site such as Pyararam, Lingam Thanda and Bommalaramaram all in a radius of 25 kms and connected with Rajiv Rahadari and ORR, Dr. Sivanagireddy said.

He appealed to the villagers of Yadaram to preserve the prehistoric paintings for posterity. RK Jain, Chairman, All India Old Temples Renovation Trust, and local youth Venumadhav also participated.