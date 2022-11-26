Rachakonda CP launches dense forest plantation programme

As part of the project 3,000 saplings of around 60 species were planted in the land parcel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: A dense forest plantation program taken up by the Rachakonda Police on half an acre of land at Medipally police commissionerate campus was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat here on Saturday.

As part of the project 3,000 saplings of around 60 species were planted in the land parcel. This program is being implemented with the sponsorship/CSR of CGI Company, which is one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms. The implementation partner supporting this program is Rotary Club, said the Rachakonda Police.

Last year 40,000 Miyawaki saplings were planted in Medipally Police Commissionerate land under Telangana ku Haritha Haram program of the State Government and Green India Challenge initiative of Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar.