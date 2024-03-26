Telangana: Student killed in road accident, villagers protest, police ensure action

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 09:12 PM

Hyderabad: A student died in a road accident at Kandukur in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim M Lokesh a resident Malluguda in Maheshwaram was riding a bike when a tipper hit him.

The youngster fell on the road and died on the spot due to the injuries sustained in the incident.

On coming to know about the incident villagers sat on a protest on the road blocking the main thoroughfare.

The police reached the spot and pacified the agitators and assured of stringent action against the tipper driver. A case is registered.