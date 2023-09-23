OU bans cake cutting and feeding pigeons at Arts College

Feeding pigeons has been banned as the birds were posing a threat to the motorists by flying low.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Henceforth, cake cutting and feeding pigeons will not be allowed in front of Osmania University Arts College or in its premises.

The varsity has banned cake cutting so as to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the historic Arts College premises. Feeding pigeons has been banned as the birds were posing a threat to the motorists by flying low.

Of late, students have been celebrating birthdays and different occasions by cutting cakes in front of the college building and lawns, and littering the area. As women students were also participating in such celebrations late in the night, officials were concerned over their safety and security.

“As the Arts College is being turned into a tourist spot, the university has banned cake cutting and other celebrations in the premises,” a senior official told Telangana Today.

To make the Arts College premises a tourist spot, a dynamic lighting at cost of Rs.12 crore funded by the union Ministry of Tourism was recently launched. Further, a sound and laser show will also be launched shortly.

As birthday celebrations happen late in the night, the university has decided to switch off all the lighting in the college premises besides deploying adequate university security personnel. “We will also take help from the police,” the official said.

The university has already launched a Students Discourse Centre near the Arts College and asked students to use it for meetings or protests.