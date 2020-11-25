New school building to be built at Siddipet’s Erravalli

Since CM KCR adopted the village and instructed the officials to build a new and model building at Rs. 2.30 crore

Siddipet: Gajwel Area Development Authority (GADA), Special Officer A Muthyam Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of Model Upper Primary School building at Erravalli village of Markook Mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday. The village was adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Since the Chief Minister instructed the officials to build a new and model building in place of the old Upper Primary School building, Muthyam Reddy said the foundation stone for the project was being laid for the building to be built at Rs 2.30 crore.

MPP, Pandu Goud, ZPTC Latha Ramachandram, Sarpanch, Balaraj, Bhagya Bikshapathi, Dhanlakshmi Krishna, Babu and Contractor Bapineedu were present.

