New student union BDSF formed in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Khammam: A new student union Bahujan Democratic Student Federation (BDSF) has been formed in the district.

The Union’s inaugural meeting was held here on Monday. A retired principal Dr. BV Raghaval participated in the meeting and asked the union office bearers to draw inspiration from personalities like Che Guevara, Bhagat Singh, Jyotirao Phule and BR Ambedkar in carrying out their activities.

The new BDSF district committee was elected with 23 members. P Hanunaiah was elected as the president, G Vinay Kumar as the general secretary and P Sundarayya as vice president.