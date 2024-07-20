New timings for high schools in Telangana; Dates inside

Based on a proposal of the School Education department, an order to change the high schools timings has recently been issued by Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 01:32 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has changed timings for the high schools, which will now function from 9 am to 4.15 pm, in Telangana State. So far, the high schools have been operating from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm.

Based on a proposal of the School Education department, an order to change the high schools timings has recently been issued by Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham.

Also Read Prepare designs for integrated residential schools in one week: Telangana CS

The high school timing has been changed to equate with primary and upper primary school timings. However, the government retrained the school timings of 8.45 am to 4 pm in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. This timing is being implemented due to traffic congestion.