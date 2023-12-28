New Year celebrations: Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police issued an advisory in view of New Year celebrations on December 31.

The Outer Ring Road will be kept closed for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and passenger vehicles from 11 pm on Sunday until 5 am the next day in view of safety of road users. Medium and heavy goods vehicles will be however allowed on the ORR during the period.

Bonafide passengers travelling to the RGI Airport in cars or other LMVs will be allowed on ORR if they produce flight tickets.

The Nagole flyover, Kamineni flyover, LB Nagar flyover, Bairamalguda flyover (Sagar Ring Road) LB Nagar underpass and Chinthalkunta under pass will be kept closed from 10 pm on Sunday until 5 am the next day.