Telangana: Additional Collector felicitates SSC toppers in Mancherial

Additional Collector B Rahul said steps were being taken to provide quality education by ensuring coordination among officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Additional Collector Rahul poses for a group photograph with toppers of SSC in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul said steps were being taken to provide quality education by ensuring coordination among officials. He felicitated 12 toppers of SSC results and headmasters of government schools and then cut a cake to mark the success at a programme held here on Thursday.

Rahul was all praise for the students and headmasters and their parents for playing a vital role helping the pupils to achieve highest marks. He stated that efforts were being made to provide quality education at the state-run educational institutions. He opined that a change could bring about at a personal level.

He appreciated Avinash Institute of Commerce for coming forward to extend free education to the first, second and third rankers in Intermediate from the district. District Science Officer S Madhu Babu, coordinator Safdar Ali Khan, Satyanarayana Murthy were present.

