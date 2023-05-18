Telangana: Additional Collector felicitates SSC toppers in Mancherial

Additional Collector B Rahul said steps were being taken to provide quality education by ensuring coordination among officials
Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul said steps were being taken to provide quality education by ensuring coordination among officials. He felicitated 12 toppers of SSC results and headmasters of government schools and then cut a cake to mark the success at a programme held here on Thursday.
Rahul was all praise for the students and headmasters and their parents for playing a vital role helping the pupils to achieve highest marks. He stated that efforts were being made to provide quality education at the state-run educational institutions. He opined that a change could bring about at a personal level.
He appreciated Avinash Institute of Commerce for coming forward to extend free education to the first, second and third rankers in Intermediate from the district. District Science Officer S Madhu Babu, coordinator Safdar Ali Khan, Satyanarayana Murthy were present.