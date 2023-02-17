KCR Birthday: Paragliders flying over Ranganayaka Sagar creates buzz in Siddipet

Sporting "Ab ki bar kisan sarkar" and "Happy Birthday KCR Sir", the colourful paragliders flew around the Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet

Hyderabad: People extended their wishes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on his birthday on Friday in different and innovative ways.

While, farmers from Wanaparthy made a huge portrait of the Chief Minister using groundnut, horsegram and salt colours at Market yard in the district, a youth leader from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) expressed his love using paragliders.

Sporting “Ab ki bar kisan sarkar” and “Happy Birthday KCR Sir”, the colourful paragliders flew around the Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet, catching the attention of passersby. The initiative was taken by BRS State youth leader Aravind Alishetty.

Soon after the images and videos of the paragliders were posted on social media platforms, they went viral.