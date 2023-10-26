Nexus Hyderabad Mall announces their sustainable festive campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad Mall is redefining the spirit of celebration this festive season by choosing sustainability, diversity and togetherness and recreating Hawa Mahal on their premises. Leading into this festive season, they announced assured prizes for customers who shop above 10,000 from October 18 onwards and are giving away one iPhone 15 every week as part of their lucky draw.

Nexus Select Trust, has launched an innovative Sustainable themed Diwali campaign inviting everyone to come forward and donate packaging waste, paper bags and old newspapers etc. The highlight of the campaign are the Diwali installations at most of their malls, which are made mostly from recycled paper and corrugated sheets.

Not restricting to promoting an eco-friendly environment, it also embody the spirit of Indian heritage and diverse culture as each installation will be a visual representation of one of India’s most iconic monuments like India Gate, Hawal Mahal, Lotus temple etc.

Crafted entirely from the recyclable corrugated cardboard, each of these installations will be both testament and reminder of the positive impact achievable through collective environmental responsibility.