TSRTC Financial Assistance To Conductor’s Family | VC Sajjanar | Telangana News Today

TSRTC, headed by MD VC Sajjanar, extended Rs 40 lakh in financial support to the family of Lakshman, a conductor who tragically lost his life in a road accident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:20 PM

