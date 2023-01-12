NGO Dobara to offer training on caregiving

There is no minimum qualification for the program and students, retired professionals, unemployed youth, and homemakers, among others, can apply for the training.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

There is no minimum qualification for the program and students, retired professionals, unemployed youth, and homemakers, among others, can apply for the training.

Hyderabad: Dobara, the city-based NGO for the elderly, is starting its third batch of the Caregiving Training program on January 23, at Hyderabad Science Society.

There is no minimum qualification for the program and students, retired professionals, unemployed youth, and homemakers, among others, can apply for the training. The NGO charges a nominal fee for the training program which includes the Red Cross First Aid and CPR certification.

Experienced professionals from various fields like nursing, education, medicine, and others will provide training to the selected candidates. The registrations are open and classes will commence on January 23. For further details, those interested can contact Ph. 7416140500.