NHCC and HICC appoint Rubin Cherian as GM

Cherian has over two decades of experience in hospitality industry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) appointed Rubin Cherian as General Manager.

In his current role as General Manager NHCC and HICC, he will focus on business results, profitability, business management and increasing revenues. Enhancing services, increasing business growth and developing a team to manage hotel operations will be priority.

He has been with Accor for close to two decades and has carved a niche for himself.

Prior to joining Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, he was the General Manager at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. He also held positions at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road, and Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, a release said.