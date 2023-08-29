NHRC sends notice to UP govt over Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case

The National Human Rights Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the victim's human rights, a press note stated

By ANI Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a teacher of a private school allegedly referred to the faith of one of her students and ordered his classmates to beat him.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the victim’s human rights, a press note stated. “Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks,” the press note said.

It should include the action taken against the teacher, the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation if any, paid to the aggrieved family, as well as steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such shameful incidents do not recur in the future, the note added.

Reportedly, the boys family has said that he was beaten up for a mistake in the multiplication of tables, during the class. A video of the incident went viral on 25th August 2023, leading to calls for action against the teacher and the school.

According to the media report on August 28, 2023, the teacher, who also owns the school, has not been arrested yet. The school does not meet the criteria of the Education Department. The boys family has already taken him out of the school and is looking for a new school.

The school is located at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

