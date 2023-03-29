NIA files chargesheet in Hyderabad terror conspiracy case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three Hyderabad based alleged Lashkar –e Taiba (LeT) operatives who allegedly planned to carry out terror acts in the city in September.

The Hyderabad police had arrested Mohd Abdul Wajid alias Zahed, Samiuddin alias Sami and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz, all residents of city, in September and recovered cash and hand grenades from them. The case was later taken over in January by the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA in the charge sheet alleged that Zahed, Sami and Maaz were in touch with Farhatulla Ghori, a Pakistan based LeT terrorist and his associates Siddiq Bin Osman alias Abu Hanzala, Abdul Majeed alias Chotu and other LeT leaders and operatives.

According to the officials, Ghori recruited Zahed and sent funds to him through hawala channels. Zahed was asked to recruit more persons into LeT and to carry out terrorist acts. He instigated Sami and Maaz to work for the LeT and succeeded in his task.

“Four hand-grenades were dropped at an isolated spot near Manoharabad village on Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway (NH-44) on September 28 last year by their handlers. Zahed got the hand-grenade consignment collected through Sami and then gave one grenade each to Sami and Maaz with instructions to hurl the same at public gatherings during Dusshera festival,” the NIA maintained in the charge sheet.

However, they were arrested before the planned attacks. The grenades were recovered from their possession during search of their houses. An amount of Rs 20 lakhs was also seized from Zahed.