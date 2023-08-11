NIA identifies 24 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bengaluru

The illegal immigrants also managed to get Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other government identity cards.

By IANS Published Date - 11:10 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Bengaluru: During a search operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) tracked down 24 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Bengaluru and handed them over to the local police, sources confirmed on Friday.

The police sources claimed that the NIA had on Monday tracked three illegal Bangladesh immigrants — Khaleel Chaparasi, Abdul Khadir and Mohammad Zaheed — during a search operation in the city’s Bellandur area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the immigrants, who are currently under the custody of the jurisdictional Bellandur police, had been staying illegally in the country since 2011. They entered the country with the help of a broker by paying him Rs 20,000. The illegal immigrants also managed to get Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other government identity cards.

The local police have lodged an FIR in this regard under the provision of the Foreigners Act under Section 14 (C), 14 (A) and Passports Act and are investigating the matter. More details are awaited.