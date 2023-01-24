NIC Ice Cream launches Waffle Cones

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams announces the launch of its newest product, NIC Waffle Cones. These crispy, crunchy cones are the perfect complement to NIC’s delicious ice creams.

The waffle cones are vacuum packed to ensure they arrive at the consumer’s home in perfect condition. The vacuum packing also ensures that the cones retain their crispness and crunch for the ultimate ice cream experience.

NIC Waffle Cones are available in packs of 5, making them perfect for sharing with family and friends, and also allows for more flexibility as the consumer can choose to indulge in a cone with the whole family or save some for later.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers another way to enjoy NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams,” said Sanjiv Shah, director, Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd. “These waffle cones are the perfect complement to our ice creams and we are confident that they will be a hit with our customers. These cones will be made available on popular food delivery platforms, allowing our customers to enjoy them at the comfort of their homes.”