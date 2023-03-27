NIC launches Sheer Khurma ice cream for innovative twist on traditional dessert

‘Sheer Khurma’ is a traditional sweet dish that is popularly consumed during Ramzan. This ice cream flavour is an innovative take on the classic dessert, allowing people to indulge in the traditional taste of ‘Sheer Khurma’ in a refreshing and modern way.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams, known to bring innovative and preservatives-free ice creams, launches its latest flavour – ‘NIC Sheer Khurma’, in time for the holy month of Ramzan.

Freshly prepared ‘Sheer Khurma’ is turned into an ice cream, which is enriched with ghee-roasted dry fruits such as raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios, and dry dates. Prepared with milk, sugar, and vermicelli, the ice cream is then enhanced with coconut, rose petals, and saffron, providing a sweet cardamom flavour that is sure to tantalise the taste buds.

The Sheer Khurma ice cream does not contain any preservatives or chemicals and has a 40-day shelf life, ensuring that customers can savour the ice cream for the whole month of Ramzan. With NIC Sheer Khurma Ice Cream, customers can now enjoy this traditional dessert flavour as an ice cream.

The ice cream variant is available at all major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, BlinkIt, Zepto along with select stores in over 100 cities across India. Try NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams Sheer Khurma flavour for a refreshing and innovative take on the traditional dessert.

For queries, contact 9154984009.