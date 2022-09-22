Celebrate Navratri with NIC’s 9 #UpvasFriendly ice creams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

The purpose of this fast is to detox and strengthen the body from within and to avoid specific heat-generating ingredients during the festival

Hyderabad: NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream is set to indulge in Navratri festivities. Celebrate the auspicious festival and follow the age-old tradition of Navratri upvas while enjoying NIC’s #UpvasFriendly ice cream flavours.

Sanjiv Shah, Director, NIC, said, “Navratri is an important festival for Indians as people pray to Goddess Durga by chanting mantras, reciting bhajans and shlokas, and, most importantly, follow a strict upvas for nine days. NIC can be a part of their fast since we use all-natural ingredients, pure milk, fruits, and dry fruits which are #UpvasFriendly. We want the Navratri upvas to be healthy, but tasty.”

Also Read Watch: This video of a kid snatching away Turkish Ice Cream will leave you in splits

The purpose of this fast is to detox and strengthen the body from within and to avoid specific heat-generating ingredients during the festival. Just like the nine colours of Navratri, NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream connects with the people in its own, unique way.

The orange colour signifies energy and happiness just like the NIC Apricot ice cream. The white colour signifies purity and peace like Tender Coconut made of coconut malai, and pure milk. The red signifies beauty and fearlessness like the Strawberry ice cream which is made using luscious, handpicked strawberries. Royal blue colour signifies good health and prosperity like the healthy Kala Jamun ice cream which is made using real jamuns.

The yellow colour signifies brightness and happiness similar to Alphonso Mango ice cream which is made using bright, ripe mangoes and real mango chunks. The green colour signifies new beginnings and growth like Sitaphal ice cream which is made using freshly grown sitaphals.

The grey signifies the strength of transformation just like the Cookies & Cream ice cream which is made using the perfect blend of cookies and cream. The purple colour signifies intellect and peace just like the Mixed Berries ice cream, a delicious blend of three berries. The last colour, peacock green, signifies the fulfilment of wishes just like India’s favourite after-meal flavour, Paan.