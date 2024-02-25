| Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2 0 To Be Held On Feb 27 In Nizamabad Kamareddy

‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ to be held on Feb 27 in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

The outreach programme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 ' would be held on February 27 in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 04:37 PM

Nizamabad: The outreach programme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 ‘ would be held on February 27 in the district.

In a statement issued here, regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat ‘ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Classic Papers, Srinagar Village, Gundaram in Nizamabad district, whereas, it would be held at Collectorate Complex in Kamareddy district.

It will be a broad based participatory awareness and outreach program for the employees and employers simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform for members and information exchange network, says the release.

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to bring all the documents in support of their grievances so that it could be resolved on the spot, the release added.