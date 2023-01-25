Nigerian national arrested in Hyderabad for possessing cocaine

The police seized five grams of cocaine and a mobile phone from Ojengwa Emmanuel Osondu
Hyderabad: A Nigerian was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with the Bahadurpura police on Wednesday for allegedly possessing cocaine. The police seized five grams of cocaine and a mobile phone from him.
The arrested person Ojengwa Emmanuel Osondu (34), residing in Mumbai and a native of Nigeria, was purchasing the drug from a person Level Arum and selling to local drug peddlers, said DCP HNEW, Gummi Chakravarthy.
On specific information, the HNEW police along with the Bahadurpura police arrested him and seized cocaine when he had come to sell it to some customers. He was produced before the court and remanded.