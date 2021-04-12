Nikesha Patel aiming for a comeback

The actor gets candid about wanting to return to India from London, putting on weight in lockdown, and exploring the dating scene in the UK

Southern star Nikesha Patel had moved to London just before lockdown to explore the British film and TV industry and signed with an agency named Gilbert & Payne. However, the actor says that she misses India already and is waiting to come back. “I had moved to London in March 2020 and the lockdown was announced – it was sheer bad luck. Unlike what most people thought, I did not quit Indian films. I’m just waiting to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and will soon travel to India,” she says.

Although not in the way she first imagined, Nikesha says that 2020 has been fantastic for her as she opened three businesses in the UK. “It’s been a good phase for me; I started an import and export business, and even invested in properties. I guess, it was all meant to be. If you can, try to explore things and be proactive. Get up and get things done as it’s not impossible to do creative things in the lockdown,” says the actor.

Since gyms still didn’t open in London, Nikesha says she has put on a lot of weight! “Chocolates are my absolute favourite, so this was bound to happen. My diet has taken a toss in the UK,” adds Nikesha, who celebrated Easter with her parents. “We sent hampers full of Easter eggs and chocolates to our loved ones here. The festival reminds me of my fond childhood memories when my mom would give me Easter eggs. It’s been 10 years since she stopped giving them to me to watch my weight,” adds the Puli star.

The 30-year-old says that she also used the past year to explore the dating scene in the UK. “I should have gotten married when I was 24. I feel I have gone past the age of marriage. I tried to start dating, but failed miserably. I don’t seem to connect with men here,” she says with a laugh.

Nikesha, who is a trained Kathak dancer, says she would love to portray the role of a differently-abled person on-screen. “My career has become a mess. I want to take up challenging roles, but I’m not approached for roles other than the ones where I have to flirt or wear short skirts. I’ve wanted to work in Bollywood too, but I never got a good project. After doing 30 films down South, I do not want to compromise with a film I am not satisfied with,” concludes Nikesha, who says she has two heroine-oriented Telugu films in her kitty, apart from a web series.

