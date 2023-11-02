NIMS completes 20,000 blood donations in 11 months

Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: In a unique record, the Transfusion department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has completed 20,000 blood donations from donors in the last 11 months.

Between January and November, the NIMS blood bank collected blood from 20,250 donors, which was eventually utilized to meet the requirement of needy patients. The donated blood was provided free of cost to patients in both private and government hospitals who were suffering from dengue, fevers, patients on long terms dialysis needing blood and those requiring blood to undergo emergency surgeries for various medical conditions.

The NIMS Director, Dr N Bheerappa congratulated the NIMS blood bank and Transfusion department, which is headed by Dr Shanti Bonagiri, for the achievement.

