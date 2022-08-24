Hyderabad: NIMS physiotherapy students excel in World Congress on Physical Therapy

Hyderabad: The students from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), College of Physiotherapy excelled in academic and cultural competitions during the first World Congress on Physical Therapy (PT), organised recently by Mallareddy University in Hyderabad

The NIMS College of Physiotherapy took first place in the postgraduate scientific paper presentation, postgraduate scientific poster presentation, quiz, dance, as well as a special appreciation prize in classical dance and musical instrument performance. The College of Physiotherapy also won the overall championship out of twenty eight colleges from different universities across the country.

The prize-winning students were congratulated by Dr. K. Manohar, Director, NIMS. On the occasion, the Director also praised the physiotherapy faculty for providing students with quality training and preparing them to be outstanding professionals in the field of physiotherapy.

Dean Dr.S. Rammurthy, Medical Superintendent Dr.N.Satyanarayana, Executive Registrar Dr. Paramjyoti, Associate Dean (AL) Dr.YSN.Raju and Heads of all departments at NIMS congratulated the students for their achievement.