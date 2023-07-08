NIMS sets up special counters for Singareni employees

NIMS has set up special counters for the employees and retired personnel of Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has set up special counters for the employees and retired personnel of Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Singareni director(finance) N Balaram and NIMS director Dr. Bheerappa Nagari jointly inaugurated the special counter on Saturday. Separate OP counters have been set up for Singareni employees in the Out Patient Block, Millennium Block and Specialty Block of the hospital.

According to Balaram, Singareni workers referred by the company hospitals for better medical services and retired workers, who have CPRMS medical cards, would now be able to directly contact doctors or get admitted without waiting in long queues.