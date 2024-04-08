Hyderabad: Eight-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in gated community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl has drowned in a swimming pool in a gated community at Petbasheerabad on Sunday.

The child Adaya, stayed at gated community located in Petbasheerabad along with her parents. On Sunday evening, the girl along with her father Nikhil Kumar went to the swimming pool in the gated community premises.

“Nikhil Kumar had a swim and later went to change clothes in the dressing room. The girl, who was sitting near the pool jumped in the water and drowned. On noticing it the local people pulled her out and administered first aid and rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said Petbasheerabad police. A case is registered.