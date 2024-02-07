15 gamblers held for cockfighting in Asifabad

The accused persons were handed over to Bejjur police for further action. They all belonged to Salugupalli.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 07:32 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Fifteen persons were apprehended the Task Force on charges of indulging in banned cockfights on the outskirts of Salugupalli village in Bejjur mandal on Wednesday.

Four roosters, 11 mobile phones, four bikes and Rs 41,740 were seized from their possession Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said 15 persons were arrested while gambling over the prohibited cockfighting on the edges of the village, following a tip.

Also Read Two persons arrested for possessing ganja in Hyderabad

The accused persons were handed over to Bejjur police for further action. They all belonged to Salugupalli.

Bejjur Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, constables Ramesh, Madhu, Sanjeev and others were also part of the operation.