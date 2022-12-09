Nine injured after Volvo bus overturns in Wanaparthy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:25 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Passengers of a Benguluru-bound Volvo bus had a miraculous escape after the bus overturned on the National Highway near Veltur in Peddamandadi mandal of Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Friday. About nine passengers suffered minor injuries in the accident.

A car passing by stopped to check the accident and was hit by a DCM van from behind, injuring three passengers. The condition of one of the passengers was stated to be critical. The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

A case was registered and investigation is on.