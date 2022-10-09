Three washed away in Wanaparthy, bodies of two found

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

In a tragic incident, three persons, including a mother and daughter, who were trying to cross an overflowing bridge on a motorbike were washed away. In a tragic incident, three persons, including a mother and daughter, who were trying to cross an overflowing bridge on a motorbike were washed away.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three persons, including a mother and daughter, who were trying to cross an overflowing bridge over the Okachettuvagu stream at Madanapuram in Wanaparthy district, on a motorbike were washed away on Saturday.

The bodies of two of them, Santoshamma (35) and her daughter Parimala (18), were traced on Sunday, while Santoshamma’s nephew Sai Kumar (25), who was driving the bike, is still missing.

Villagers and the police had launched a search operation on Saturday but could not trace them. The operation resumed on Sunday and found the bodies of Santoshamma and her daughter Parimala in the stream some distance away from the incident spot. Efforts are still on to trace Sai Kumar .

The trio were returning from Kothakota to Koukuntla village of Devarkadra Mandal and seeing other people also crossing the overflowing bridge, attempted to cross it. Halfway through, Sai Kumar lost balance and they fell into the surging waters. Though a few locals, who were present near the bridge, tried to save them, their efforts failed.

Following heavy rains in the upstream, officials had opened the gates of Sarla Sagar and Shankara Samudram reservoirs three days ago to let out the flood water. Due to overflowing bridge, traffic was stopped between Wanaparthy headquarters and Atmakur for the last three days. However, on Saturday when the flood water level came down, the officials allowed traffic and the incident took place.

According to reports, Santoshamma along with Parimala had gone to Kothakota to celebrate Dasara with her sister. Though the two women wanted to return by train, Sai Kumar insisted on taking them on his bike.