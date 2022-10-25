Man hangs self after loan app executives morph his photo as gay in Wanaparthy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:35 AM, Tue - 25 October 22

(Representational Image) According to family members, a financial loan app had offered a loan of Rs. 2000 to Shekhar, who took it and cleared it within a week as well.

Wanaparthy: Unable to bear pressure exerted by executives of a financial loan app, 32-year-old Dasari Shekhar died, allegedly by suicide, at his residence in Kothakota. The executives allegedly morphed his pictures and portraying him as a gay, shared the morphed photo with his contacts.

According to family members, a financial loan app had offered a loan of Rs. 2000 to Shekhar, who took it and cleared it within a week as well. However, the next day, the loan app firm deposited another Rs.2500 in his account, despite Shekhar refusing the loan. He immediately sent the Rs.2500 back into the loan app management’s account.

However, executives of the app are said to have insisted that he take the loan, and though he cleared it, began sending derogatory messages to Shekhar’s friends after accessing his phone contacts.

The executives allegedly said he had to repay them Rs.40,000 and also morphed a photo of his, making it look like he was in a physical relationship with another man, and shared it with his contacts along with derogatory comments.

Unable to bear the harassment, Shekhar allegedly hanged himself in his residence. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Amaravathi, the police have booked a case and are investigating the case.