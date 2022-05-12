Telangana: Volvo bus hits buffalo, overturns in Narayanpet

01:11 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Narayanpet: A couple of passengers suffered fractures and others got injured, when the private Volvo bus in which they were travelling hit a buffalo and overturned near MRO office, Maganuru mandal here on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred when the overspeeding bus, which was heading to Hyderabad from Hubli, Karnataka, came across a herd of buffaloes. The bus driver lost control and a hit a buffalo, resulting in overturning of the bus.

While, a couple of passengers suffered fractures on the legs and hands, others also suffered injuries. The buffalo died on the spot, locals said. More details are awaited.

