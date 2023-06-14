Nine killed by militants in Manipur

Death toll is likely to increase as the condition of several of the wounded is stated to be critical.

By IANS Updated On - 10:19 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

Imphal: At least nine villagers were killed and 25 others injured when suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district and fired indiscriminately, police said on Wednesday.

Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11.

A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the Khamelock village late on Tuesday night and fired on the villagers from automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot and injuring 25 others.

The victims were either sleeping or just finished their dinner when the extremists rained bullets from their sophisticated arms. The injured were immediately taken to various hospitals.

Further details are awaited.