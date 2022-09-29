Nine students of TSWR CoE Bellampalli win cash incentives

29 September 22

Mancherial: A cash incentive of Rs 3.3 lakh was extended to nine students belonging to the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence-Bellampalli for their outstanding performance in national-level entrance tests. An order to this effect was issued by Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Ronald Rose on Thursday.

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said the students were Naitham Rajesh, Durgam Ranjith, Nandankari Saiteja, Dole Mallikarjun, Chunarkari Praveen, Mutyamgari Ajay, Kothapalli Nikhil, Oruganti Tanmay and Manchala Pavan Kumar. While Ranjith won a cash incentive of Rs.50,000, the incentives for the others ranged from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 each. They shined in various national-level entrance tests and secured admissions into premier engineering institutions.

Meanwhile, Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and ARCO Kotichintala Maheshwar Rao and Saidulu congratulated the students and commended teachers of the centre for nurturing the talented students. They advised other students to draw inspiration from the nine and to bring more recognition to the institution.