Nipah Virus Takes Two Lives In Kerala | Kozhikode On High Alert

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:17 AM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: After two people died from fever due to the Nipah virus in Kerala’s Kozhikode, the Kerala government on Wednesday declared seven village panchayats in Kozhikode, as containment zones. The government also announced restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of the infection.