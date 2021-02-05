Niranjan assures development of all DCCBs in Telangana

Minister praised Ravinder Rao for converting the Rs 57 crore loss-making Karimnagar DCCB into profit making and Rs 4,000 crore business doing entity.

Karimnagar: Assuring to develop all the District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) on the lines of Karimnagar DCCB, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has called upon the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao to focus on other DCCBs in the Telangana and help them run in profits.

Niranjan Reddy was in Karimnagar town to participate in various programmes of the DCCB including the inauguration of a branch in Christian colony, a guest house, renovated administration building and distribution of financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to PACS on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the DCCB in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister praised Ravinder Rao for converting the Rs 57 crore loss-making Karimnagar DCCB into profit making and Rs 4,000 crore business doing entity.

Hailing Ravinder Rao for rising from the rank of an ordinary PACS chairman from the interior Gambhiraopeta mandal to the all-India National federation of State cooperative banks (NAFSCOB) limited chairman, he said that the Karimnagar DCCB was set on track and it would continue its journey smoothly.

“It is time for Ravinder Rao to focus on other DCCBs in the Telangana as the Telangana State Apex Bank (TSCAB) chairman. You (Ravinder Rao) have seen the Karimnagar DCCB provide services to 6.7 lakh customers on par with any commercial bank and excel in providing services to the utmost satisfaction of the customers”, he pointed out.

The Karimnagar DCCB services were even prompting the district administration to bank with it because of its valuable services and high interest rates, he stated.

Congratulating the bank for a record recovery rate of 94 per cent, he said that Karimnagar DCCB had won accolades for its genuine lending and genuine recovery. He said that the national banks were plagued with several irregularities in giving loans and later becoming bankrupt and burdening the common man with the losses incurred in lending loans to fraudsters.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar called upon the PACS chairpersons to be in forefront in the procurement of the farmers produce during the ensuing rabi crop harvesting by opening the procurement centres.

There would be bumper harvest during the Yasangi season, he said and added that the government was for the cause of farmers even though the central farm laws were against opening of the procurement centres and providing MSP. The meeting was chaired by NAFSCOB, TSCAB and DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, who explained about how the DCCB making strides with the slogan of ‘our dream is prosperous rural economy’.

He also said that the DCCB emerged number one in the country in the implementation of the PM’s employment generation programme by providing financial assistance for the self-employment of unemployed youth.

ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, legislator Sunke Ravishankar, DCMS chairman Srikanth Reddy, CEO N Satyanarayana, DCO Srimala, general manager Sridhar and others were also present.

