Niranjan Reddy felicitates volleyball player Santhakumari, presents cheque of Rs 1L

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy felicitated volleyball player Santhakumari who represented India in the recently-concluded 14th Asia Women’s Under-18 Volleyball Championship held in Thailand.

The Minster also presented a cheque for Rs 1 lakh and announced a double bedroom house for her at her native village Thurpu Tanda, Chityala, Vanparthi district. She is pursuing her education at the TSWR School, Balanagar.

Sports Authority of Telangana State Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy also lauded the athlete for her achievement.