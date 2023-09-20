Hyderabad: Three-day ‘4 per 1000’ Asia-Pacific Regional Conference at Kanha Shanti Vanam

‘4 per 1000’ Asia-Pacific Regional Conference is aimed at addressing Soil Health for Climate Change & Food Security

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

(From L to R) Honourable Sakiasi Ralsevu Ditoka, Minister for Rural, Maritime Development & Disaster Management, Fiji_ Honourable Consul General of France, Mr. Thierry Berthelot_ Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness.

Hyderabad: Heartfulness in association with Ministère de l’Agriculture et de la Souveraineté alimentaire, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, ICRISAT, Sammunati, Biospheres and Fondation pour l’agriculture et la ruralité dans le monde (FARM) is hosting a large scale ‘4 per 1000’ Asia-Pacific Regional Conference at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad starting Wednesday for three days.

The conference is aimed at addressing Soil Health for Climate Change & Food Security and the inauguration was attended by Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, and Sakiasi Ralsevu Ditoka, Minister for Rural, Maritime Development & Disaster Management, Fiji, Consul General of France, Thierry Berthelot, and Dr Paul Luu, Executive Secretary of the international ‘4 per 1000’ initiative under the guidance of Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

Delegations from 18 countries viz., France, Fiji, Thailand, Germany, USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Nepal, Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UK, China, India and the United Nations came together for the conference, a press release said.