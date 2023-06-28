Govt releases development funds for Wanaparthy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Wanaparthy: The State govt has released funds towards various developmental works in Wanaparthy assembly segment, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said.

The govt released Rs 2.50 crore for development and beautification of Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Gattukadipalli and also Rs 83.90 lakh for development of roads in Bunyadipur in Pebberu mandal. Rs 75 lakh was sanctioned for the development of Wanaparthy town.

The government also released Rs 1.90 crore for the construction of drains and CC roads in Wanaparthy district centre. The beautification works of Venkateshwara Swamy temple have already begun, the minister said, expressing his gratitude towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the funds.