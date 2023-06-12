Nirmal: 1,460 2BHK houses to be handed over to beneficiaries on June 19

The 2BHK houses built in different parts of Nirmal would be given to beneficiaries in a phased manner, said Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inspecting the 2BHK houses in Nirmal.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that mass house warming ceremonies would be organized to hand over 1,460 double bedroom houses to beneficiaries on June 19. He inspected the homes here on Monday.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the poor to live with self-respect. The 2BHK houses built in different parts of the town would be given to beneficiaries in a phased manner. As many as 1,014 homes built in Naganaipet spending Rs 54.24 crore and 446 units constructed in Bangalpet spending Rs 23.86 crore were ready to be occupied. The muhurat for holding the mass house warming ceremonies has been fixed and the event would be organized on June 19. They were already inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while he was touring the district recently.

Besides, 600 more houses were being constructed in Siddapur area of Nirmal town. Steps were being taken to hand over the homes to eligible beneficiaries at the earliest, he added. Collector Varun Reddy and many other officials were present.