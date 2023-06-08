Telangana focusing on greenery, wildlife conservation: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy rides an open top jungle safari vehicle in Gandiramanna Haritavanam on the outskirts of Nirmal on Thursday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the State government was striving to enhance greenery and to conserve wildlife and forests, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He was speaking after inaugurating a jungle safari facility introduced in Gandiramanna Haritavanam, an urban park at Chincholi-B village in on the outskirts of district centre on Thursday.

Reddy, who had a trip on the open top safari vehicle for 5 km, said the greenery of the State was being raised by effectively implementing Telangana ku Harita Haram.

The annual target of the initiative was already surpassed. Saplings were being planted by maintaining nurseries in municipalities and villages.

The Minister stated that on the other hand, the population of wild animals has grown up due to conservation of forests. Tigers belonging to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve are migrating to forests of Telangana. Tigers had made Kawal Tiger Reserve their home and were delivering cubs here. The credit goes to the sustained efforts of the government to protect the flora and fauna.

Reddy asserted that the tourism sector of the district centre was developing like never before. He stated that eco-friendly tourism was being promoted, while conserving the forests.

He opined that the open top safari, meant for offering a thrilling experience to visitors, was introduced spending Rs 39 lakh. The provision of the facility in the urban park is a great move, he observed.

PCCF RM Dobriyal and field director to Kawal Tiger Reserve CP Vinod Kumar, DFO S Hiremath, Collector Varun Reddy, Basar circle chief conservator Saravanan and Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi were present.