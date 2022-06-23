Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Nirmal Collector visits RGUKT-Basar

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 23 June 22
Collector Musharraf Ali inspects a medical camp being organised on the campus of RGUKT in Basar on Thursday.

Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui visited Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Thursday. Musharraf inspected a health camp and found out as to how many students underwent medical investigations and utilised the opportunity. He learned about the progress of works commenced recently, following a week-long protest staged by students of the university. He said that steps were being taken to improve basic amenities for the convenience of the pupils.

The students launched a protest demanding the government to address their charter of 12 demands including appointment of regular Vice-chancellor, creation of basic amenities and visit of Chief Minister K Chandraskhar Rao to the campus by staging sit-in on the campus on June 14. They called off their protest when education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held consultations with them and assured them to resolve the challenges on June 21.

 

