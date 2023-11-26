Nirmal: Engineering student found hanging at hostel in Basar

Basar Sub-Inspector K Ganesh said Ramati Praveen Kumar (20) from Nagarkurnool was found hanging in his hostel room.
Nirmal: An engineering I year student was found hanging on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Sunday.
Basar Sub-Inspector K Ganesh said Ramati Praveen Kumar (20) from Nagarkurnool was found hanging in his hostel room. He was reportedly depressed by the death of his mother, who passed away a month ago. Family members of the student lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.