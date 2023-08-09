RGUKT announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh to kin of student

RGUKT-Basar Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana said steps were being taken to prevent suicides and to instill confidence among the students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana said steps were being taken to prevent suicides and to instill confidence among the students. He paid tributes to Jadav Bablu (17) who died by suicide on the campus, at a programme held in the institution on Wednesday.

Ramana termed the incident as unfortunate and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the student. He said three more counselors would be appointed to address psychological problems of students. Groups would be formed with students helping them to resolve their issues, he said, adding that a suggestion box would be kept in every hostel.

The Vice-Chancellor said he would be reachable over e-mail and provide a solution if a student was bullied or faced threat from their classmates. No students had brought harassment by their seniors to his notice so far. A special lunch programme would also be conducted with parents every fortnight.

Pre-University Course I year student Bablu (17) was found hanging in his hostel on Tuesday.