BRS rubbishes fake news about KCR’s health, asserts he is in good health

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 03:12 PM

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao meeting a well-wisher on Thursday

Hyderabad: The BRS denied the false news being circulated on social media, about the party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao being seriously ill for last 12 days. The message also claims that he is undergoing treatment at his residence in Erravelli under supervision of a team of doctors from a corporate hospital.

However, the same message also contradicts stating that he has been shifted abroad, to avoid panic among MLAs and other leaders.

The BRS sources clarified that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is in good health and has been meeting the party senior leaders regularly. They dismissed the rumours as baseless, calling out the deliberate attempt to mislead people and create unnecessary panic. They even suspected the ruling Congress behind the malicious news, as the reports first appeared in a Whatsapp channel affiliated to Telangana Congress.

The party leaders stated that spreading false information about someone’s health is irresponsible and reflects poorly on those involved. People have been requested to rely only on verified information and not to fall prey to such fabricated news.