Vemulawada hospital doctors perform 17 operations in 24 hours

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 24 August 2024, 05:17 PM

Vemulawada hospital doctors and staff

Rajanna-Sircilla: Doctors at the Vemulawada Regional Government Hospital set a record of sorts by performing 17 operations within a span of 24 hours.

Different surgeries such as six deliveries, removal of tumor from uterus, three normal operations, two eye operations and five ortho operations were performed during the last 24 hours.

Hospital Superintendent and civil surgeon Dr Penchalaiah, gynaecologists Dr Sandhya and Dr Ratnamala, ortho doctor Dr Anil and anesthesia doctors Dr Rajasree and Dr Thirupati and other staff participated in the operations.

Informing that all facilities were available in the 100-bedded hospital, Dr Penchalaiah appealed to the common people to utilize services of the hospital for their health needs.

He assured to provide more facilities with the support of the government.