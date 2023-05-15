Telangana: Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates CM Cup-2023 in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy congratulates a player on participating in CM Cup-2023 at Vengvapet in Nirmal rural mandal on Monday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that CM Cup sports competition was being organised to bring out the sporting skills of rural youth. He inaugurated the CM Cup-2023 being organized on the premises of the government high school at Vengvapet in Nirmal rural mandal on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said sports would help develop discipline and perseverance among sportsmen. Sports competitons, aimed at encouraging rural sportsmen and sports, would be conducted in mandal and district-levels till May 31. Kho-kho, kabaddi, athletics, volleyball and football competitions would be organized from May 15 to 18, he said.

Meanwhile, legislators Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, Athram Sakku, Koneru Konappa, Rekha Naik, Vittal Reddy, Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah inaugurated the event in their respective Assembly constituencies.