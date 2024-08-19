Nirmal: Man held for stealing offerings from Basar temple

Accused Sai Kumar admitted to stealing Rs 14,200 from a hundial of the shrine for money to buy liquor.

Nirmal: A 21-year-old man, allegedly an alcoholic, from Nizamabad district on Monday was arrested for stealing offerings in Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar on Thursday night. A mobile phone, Rs 6,000 and a motorbike were seized from him.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said the accused person was Sai Kumar from Nandigaon in Navipet mandal of Nizamabad district. On being interrogated, Sai Kumar reportedly confessed to committing the offence for money to buy liquor. He admitted to stealing Rs 14,200 from a hundial of the shrine by breaking it open on August 15.

The Superintendent advised the officials of the temple not to ignore security lapses. She stated that the shrine had no CCTV cameras in several places on its premises and asked the authorities to link CCTV cameras and to create a control room. She also asked them to strengthen grills in empty places to prevent entry of intruders.