Nirmal: Minister Satyavathi Rathod tells girls to excel in all fields

Satyavathi Rathod said girls should excel in all fields, while utilizing their rights and faring well in academics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Indrakaran Reddy releases a brochure in Nirmal on Tuesday

Nirmal: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said girls should excel in all fields, while utilizing their rights and faring well in academics. She along with Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy participated in the National Girl Child Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Rathod advised the girls to focus on studies and to achieve their goals. She said girls could shine in any sector on par with their male counterparts.

Stating that girls should scale higher positions and bring recognition to their parents, the Minister also asked girls to utilize various schemes being implemented by the State government.

The ministers later signed the Beti Padao, Beti Bachao campaign and released a brochure. Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar were present.