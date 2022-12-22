MGNREGS Funds: Revolt against anti-farmer Centre, says Satyavathi Rathod

She said the BJP was trying to restrict CM KCR from strengthening politically in other States with these kinds of actions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:30 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Source: Twitter/Satyavathi Rathod.

Sangareddy: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has said it is time to revolt against the anti-farmer union government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters in Narayankhed on Thursday, the Minister said the BJP-led government was working against the Telangana government fearing that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would become a strong and alternative force across the nation.

Accusing the Centre of asking the State to send back the MGNREGS funds that were spent on agriculture platforms in Telangana, Rathod said the Centre was asking the Telangana government to send Rs 150 crore fund back. She said the BJP was trying to restrict Chandrashekhar Rao from strengthening politically in other States with these kinds of actions. Saying that the BRS was planning to stage protests across the State on Friday against the union government’s attitude, Rathod called upon the people to participate in the protests in huge numbers to register their protests against the Centre’s attitudes.

Earlier, Rathod inaugurated the Tribal Residential School and College for Girls at Sirgapur in Narayankhed Constituency. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLA Narayankhed M Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

BRS District President Chintha Prabhakar and District Cooperative and Marketing chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar called upon party workers across Sangareddy to participate in the protest in large numbers.